Maybe you have been at home more than usual during the recent lockdowns. Or, just maybe you have discovered or rediscovered the siesta or just call it a good old nap.
As children, we always hated naps, and as adults, we have usually been too busy for them. There’s even a little bit of delicious guilt going with a nap in our productivity-driven society.
When I visited Google’s headquarters in bustling New York City a while back, I noted the presence of little sleep/meditation/alone-time curtained modules scattered throughout the building. Employees were encouraged to decompress as needed, with the goal of returning to work bringing more clarity, creativity and consciousness.
The history of the siesta is an interesting one.
Reportedly, it began centuries ago in the Mediterranean area — Italy, Spain, Greece — as a way to overcome the hottest part of the day. Siesta comes from a Latin word “sexta” meaning sixth hour of the day with the morning starting at 6 a.m.
Many farmers and other workers were up early and needed a break by hot midday, so the Mediterranean cultures enshrined the idea of a long leisurely lunch, perhaps with a little wine and a snooze before returning to work into the early and cooler evening hours.
While this custom is popular and usually associated with Spain, it turns out more than 50 percent of Spaniards polled don’t take siestas.
My daughter-in-law, who is a schoolteacher raised in Barcelona, told me that schoolchildren there are sent home for a midday break for a couple hours or so, which might be a nice refresh for their educational efforts and their attention spans.
Some studies have shown up to a 34 percent reduction in cardiac risk for those who take regular naps, so you have that excuse going for you if you want to snooze. There’s also the matter of our circadian rhythms, changes in hormone secretion and suppression of the brain chemical orexin that keeps us awake. That’s why it seems so natural to take a nap after lunch.
The research on orexin shows those neurons that keep us awake cease firing after a hearty meal. The Spaniards and others had it right all along. According to a report from the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians, “A short sleep after lunch can reduce stress, help cardiovascular functions, and improve alertness and memory.”
Even one of my favorite philosophers, Lao Tsu, weighs in on this: “Stillness overcomes heat.”
Gosh, and just think of that post-Thanksgiving dinner moment when the sofa literally begs you to lie on it.
Well, in the midst of our hot Texas summer, perhaps with a little time on your hands, you could do worse things for your health than take a little siesta. Enjoy.
