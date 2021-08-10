CRYSTAL BEACH
G’s Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
DICKINSON
Balanced Body Nutrition, 2112 FM 517 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Tapas Dominicanas, mobile unit, 1029 Riverwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
True Cross Catholic School, 400 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Island Treats, mobile unit, 1612 69th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
RJ Meridian Care Center, main kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
RJ Meridian Care Center, small kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
“S” Avenue Food Store, 5704 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Grand Galvez Bar and Grill, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
D’Ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Bubba’s Beach Bar, 916 Ave. M — Pre-opening inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
El Rey Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HIGH ISLAND
Gulfway Motel and Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
High Island Mart, 1341 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Devereux Foundation, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bon Appetit Café, 3729 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake III, 400 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Regal Estates of League City, 500 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Chipotle Mexican Express, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Baywind Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, 411 Alabama Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Regent Care Center, 2620 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
PORT BOLIVAR
Fisherman’s Cove, 706 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
TEXAS CITY
Tastefully Yours, 910 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Resort at Texas City, 1720 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Phoenix Post-Acute, 519 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
