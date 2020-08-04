Every time we experience a pandemic, bizarre and headline-catching conspiracies come along with it. It happened with HIV and Ebola, and it’s happening again in the era of COVID-19.
These unfounded theories, misinformation and propaganda undermine our health officials, and it could lead to people ignoring their recommendations and prolonging the pandemic.
With social media, misinformation can spread quickly and have a huge impact. Here are some of the ones we’ve heard about.
Instagram posts suggested Bill Gates planned the coronavirus to benefit pharmaceutical companies. In South America, another theory circulated that the coronavirus was made to spread HIV, while the Iranian government has suggested it was a Western plot.
All of these theories are wrong with no facts to support them. This coronavirus came out of bats and likely passed through an intermediate host, then finally into humans. It wasn’t made in any lab.
A YouTube video claimed the pandemic was staged to control the population. Another one circulating in the United Kingdom said it’s not the coronavirus at all but caused by 5G networks. Believers have gone so far as to destroy 5G cellphone towers. In Alabama, information on Facebook suggested someone had secretly helicoptered sick patients into the state. Again, none of this is true.
Government officials sometimes take advantage of this misinformation. The Chinese media and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela promoted the theory that members of the U.S. Army introduced the virus into China. The Russian government suggested the United States engineered the virus to undermine the Chinese economy.
Along with these conspiracy theories are the promotions of false cures. There are no approved treatments for the coronavirus, and fear has led some people to try bogus cures.
A Twitter user promoted a “miracle mineral supplement” containing bleach, which is harmful to ingest. Garlic has health benefits, but making soup by boiling eight cloves of garlic will not protect you from the coronavirus — though people may insist on distancing from you.
President Donald Trump has claimed without any scientific evidence that warmer weather will end the pandemic. While it’s true that influenza cases usually decline in warmer months, there’s only modest support that temperature is the cause. It could be that cold air preserves the virus or that people spend more time close together in the winter. The coronavirus is sensitive to UV light outdoors, and that varies seasonally.
Finally, a well-known televangelist, Jim Baker, promoted a solution of colloidal silver as a coronavirus cure on his TV show. The New York Attorney General issued a cease-and-desist order, and the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission have sent letters to Baker’s company to stop these false claims.
There are many more bogus theories about the origins of the coronavirus and how to treat it. We all should listen to the scientists and physicians, who apply facts from legitimate studies and proven public health measures. Trust them to make recommendations for how to behave, how to prevent the virus from spreading and what to do if you become infected.
