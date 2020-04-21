BACLIFF
Lone Star Grill, 3435 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Island Liquor, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dollar General, 408 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
808 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Donut, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, grocery dept., 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, Starbucks, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Smart Stop Food Mart, 5103 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Porch Café, 1625 E. Beach Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Charlie’s Burger, 1110 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Patio Grill, 5316 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
7-Day Food Store, 3428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Ocean Food Store, 611 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ocean Food Store, 611 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Nolan’s Child Care, 902 32nd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Family Dollar, 2207 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
TopNotch Soul Food & Catering, 8735 state Highway 6, Suite B — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Amadeus Ancora, 700 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 2660 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Smoothie King, 2660 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzsky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sloppy Nick’s Brooklyn Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, fuel station, 2631 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 2451 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sadie’s Siberian Ice, 3115 Palm Island Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Buc-ee’s, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walgreens, 4902 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Denny’s, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gopinath Food Corner, 106 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kristin Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Santa Fe Citgo, 13204 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General, 6700 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Texas Highway Grill, 1121 Mainland Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 2502 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, bistro/coffee shop, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, cafeteria, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection.
Little Chief Mini Mart, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chick-Fil-A, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TIKI ISLAND
Star BBQ, 333 Jones Road Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
