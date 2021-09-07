All of us have seen movies with people in the throes of addiction painfully withdrawing from some substance. What do we understand about addiction?
A generally accepted definition of addiction is that it’s an inability to stop using a substance or engaging in a behavior even though it’s causing psychological and physical harm. Addiction doesn’t only refer to dependence on substances such as heroin but to behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences.
An addiction is a chronic dysfunction of the brain system that involves reward, motivation and memory. It’s the craving for a substance or behavior that causes a compulsive pursuit of reward and a lack of concern over consequences.
The American Psychiatric Association didn’t recognize technology, sex or work addictions in their most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but there are some who disagree.
In our increasingly digitalized world, many worry about the impact of screen use for themselves and their children. The American Academy of Pediatrics continues to work for a balance between the increasing dependence on technology and what’s healthy for young, developing minds.
Dr. Victoria Dunckley reports that excessive video game use can lead to children’s brains being revved up in a constant state of hyperarousal that’s triggered by exposure to intense stimulation in a video game. Hyperarousal can trigger a release of dopamine, the feel-good chemical that’s released in the brain when we experience success or achievement. Dopamine is powerful and helps sustain interest and attention.
That’s why it can be hard for anyone to tear themselves away from a video game. Many children and adults who engage in screen/video game use to the exclusion of other normal activities fall into the definition of addiction. This is because this behavior continues despite negative consequences, such as failing to complete tasks at work or school, choosing to be with the game instead of friends or loved ones, lying about the amount of time spent with the games, getting little sleep and even less physical activity.
Addiction is a treatable, chronic medical illness involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment and the individual’s life experiences. No single treatment is appropriate for everyone. Effective treatment attends to the multiple needs of the individual, and it’ll need to be for an adequate period of time. Medications may be important in the treatment but should be combined with counseling and other behavioral therapies.
China has recently limited the amount of time individuals 18 and younger can play video games to three hours per week, none between Monday and Thursday and one hour on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. Interesting, isn’t it?
