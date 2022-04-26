Body odor is usually a strange topic to talk about, but not for us. Recent research has identified the culprit for the foul smell associated with our armpits, and it’s a bacterium. Yes, that’s right, we can blame bacteria for our ability to repel others around us.
Some new scientific work took it a step further and identified a body odor chemical produced by babies’ skin that makes men less aggressive and women more aggressive. World peace may be just a matter of concocting the right deodorants for women and men.
This new research addressed gender-specific effects of a small molecule called hexadecanal, which is one of the chemicals present in what we call body odor. It has no discernable smell, but it can be sensed by the human nose. In fact, scientists believe that all mammals can respond to hexadecanal.
Hexadecanal works by interacting with a specific area of the human brain called the angular gyrus. This area is located in the back half of your brain a few inches behind the temple. This region of the brain is thought to handle social cues, and it communicates with other areas of the brain to control social and emotional decision making. Scientists took images of the brain and confirmed that the angular gyrus is activated by hexadecanal.
Hexadecanal was shown to have direct effects on humans, and it affects men and women differently. To perform the experiment, scientists used a computer game that was designed to be stressful and evoke aggressive behavior. Men exposed to hexadecanal had fewer aggressive behaviors while playing the game than men who weren’t exposed to the chemical. The opposite was true of women: Women exposed to hexadecanal showed more aggressive behavior compared to control groups.
An interesting extension of this work involves a possible evolutionary explanation for babies producing this chemical. A research team in Japan has demonstrated that babies release hexadecanal from the skin on the top of their heads. It’s part of that “new baby smell” all parents and caregivers experience. I distinctly remember this smell in my children as babies.
The team in Japan speculates that the babies’ hexadecanal makes mothers more aggressive and is part of the protective maternal response. Mothers of mammals act aggressive to protect their young. In males, it’s a different story. This may be a mechanism to make males more docile around the newborn. This non-aggression toward the newly born in some animal species would enhance the survival of offspring. This theory hasn’t been examined directly, but it’s an interesting idea and we would love to know more.
The concept that babies produce a chemical which is used to alter the behavior of parents to enhance their survival is fascinating. Wow, and we thought only teenagers manipulated their parents. This is a novel demonstration of a smell which directs human behavior. I personally am controlled by smells often — the smell of fresh baked bread and cookies certainly drives my behavior.
