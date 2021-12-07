The holidays are filled with festivals of lights, sparkling ornaments, candles, music, holiday trees and plants and many family traditions. All are beautiful. All are festive and fun. The decorations that families bring out every year help children to feel connected to family traditions and cultures.
When dealing with children in the holiday chaos, it’s important to remember to think about safety. The Academy of Pediatrics offers some tips to make decorations safe. Some apply to small children who’ve been known to eat decorations, and many apply to the entire family.
Before using lights outdoors, check labels to make sure they’re certified for outdoor use. To hold lights in place, string them through hooks or insulated staples, not nails or tacks. Never pull or tug lights to remove them. Check all lights before hanging them on a tree or in your home to make sure there are no frayed wires, broken sockets or loose connections. Be careful on ladders inside and outside.
When purchasing a tree, check for freshness. If possible, cut a few inches off the bottom of the trunk and place in a stand with water. Place the tree away from fireplaces, radiators or portable heaters. If you have an artificial tree, make sure it’s labeled fire resistant.
When lighting candles, remove all flammable materials from the area and place candles where they will not be knocked over. Never leave a burning candle unattended and consider setting a timer to remind you it’s burning. Needless to say, never use lighted candles on a tree or near other decorative evergreens.
In homes with small children, take special care to avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable. Keep trimmings with small removable parts out of reach to prevent them from swallowing or inhaling small pieces. Avoid trimmings that resemble candy or food that may tempt a young child to eat them. Place trees out of the way of traffic (running children). “Angel hair” is spun glass, which requires gloves to avoid eye and skin irritation and should be kept out of reach of children.
After the opening of gifts, remove all paper, bags, ribbons and bows from the tree, candles and fireplace areas. These items can pose suffocation and choking hazards, as well as increase the risk of fire.
In many homes beautiful brightly colored plants are used. Some potentially poisonous plants are mistletoe berries, Jerusalem cherry and holly berry. Poinsettias can cause an itchy rash.
Holiday decorations give families a time to share memories and traditions; “remember when Aunt Margie did this” or “remember when grandmother had these decorations.” It’s a time to share and to interpret the meaning and emotions attached to the decorations. In all the chaos and pressures of the holidays, it’s a time to be together. Take a deep breath and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.