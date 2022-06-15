There are few six-letter medical words that get people’s attention more than cancer. One of the scariest things about cancer is its ability to spread throughout the body. This spread and the formation of additional tumors is called metastasis.
Recent research has revealed that the metastatic process actually starts early when a tumor forms.
Our concept of metastasis has changed over the years. Not long ago, doctors and scientists thought metastasis was a natural stage of the cancer that happened as tumors grew. Treatment relied on removing the primary tumor by surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.
The thought behind this was the old idea of “cutting off the head of the snake” — the primary tumor was removed and hence metastasis solved. Scientific evidence has accumulated to cast doubt on this as a solution to metastasis.
Even today, there are few treatment options for cancers that have metastasized. The majority of the 10 million cancer deaths worldwide each year results from metastatic disease. Controlling metastasis and preventing cancer cells from producing new tumors is critical to preventing and slowing cancer deaths.
The initial tumor location is called the primary site. Some tumor cells leave the primary site and colonize new tissues early in the cancer process even before a tumor mass can be detected. These colonizing cells can stay dormant at these new sites for a long time. The cancer cells appear to respond to molecular signals or cues produced by the normal tissue cells around them. These signals keep the new cancer cells in dormancy.
At some point, usually when the primary site has grown and advanced, body conditions change the surrounding cells and disrupt the molecular signals meant to keep tumor cells dormant. When the dormant cancer cells wake up, they can grow rapidly and create a new tumor mass at that location.
Sometimes the cancer cells accumulate additional mutations that allow them to ignore the signals from the surrounding cells and start the uncontrolled growth of the cancer cells and tumor formation.
New research suggests that we can find a way to prevent metastasis by controlling the signals the tumor cells receive from the normal cells surrounding them. Scientists think they could create an artificial version of these signals that are naturally provided by the surrounding cells or in the environment.
If these signals could be continued as a long-term treatment, cancer could become more of a chronic disease, much like drug-managed HIV. That would allow people to live out their normal lifetime.
We have come a long way in our understanding of the hundreds of different cancers that can afflict humans. If metastasis can be controlled by providing normal molecular signals that preserve dormancy, there just may be a way to treat many different cancers and extend people’s lives. Cancer metastasis is complex, but maybe biomedical research has uncovered a key characteristic that will provide new and effective therapies to save lives in the future.
