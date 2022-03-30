“To sleep, perchance to dream.” — Shakespeare, “Hamlet,” Act 3
Among the most frustrated, distressed and even tormented folks seen in medical practice are those who have trouble sleeping. Falling asleep, staying asleep, daytime sleepiness and fatigue are all part of the mix.
Chronic pain, chronic fatigue syndromes, sleep disorders like sleep apnea and restless legs, anxiety, medications, organ problems like a bladder issue — all these and more must be considered as part of assessing the cause of sleep problems and treating them.
However, you may be surprised to find out that there are “elite sleepers.” They can get by on very little sleep and function perfectly well on four to six hours and still be peppy throughout the day. This is a genetic condition, Familial Short Sleep Syndrome.
I think I may be married to one of these as she’s usually still up when I go to bed at night and again when I awake in the morning.
Researchers at the University of San Francisco, Dr. Louis Ptáček and Dr. Ying-Hui Fu, have implicated five genes so far and suspect there are many more. They found increased psychological resilience in this group and a decreased risk for neurological degeneration.
Their studies of short sleep syndrome in affected mice found a decrease in Tau protein in the brain, a substance associated with neurological damage such as dementia.
Most people who don’t get good sleep are more prone to neurological problems but not this group. Hopefully, their research will bring better understanding of sleep physiology and new approaches to improving sleep.
So, what if I’m the more typical person without these genetic makeup who’s concerned about not getting enough sleep? It’s not as easy as reaching for a pill, despite heavy advertising in this area. Studies have shown shortened lifespans for those who rely on pharmaceuticals for sleep.
Poor sleep is a risk factor for many medical problems like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, low immunity and dementia. The standard recommendation for adults is seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Sleep hygiene measures can often be more helpful than medications.
These include:
• Short or no daytime naps
• No exercise before sleep
• Regular schedule for sleeping and awakening
• Get up if awake more than 20 minutes
• Use the bed for sleep and sex only
• No stimulating substances before sleep
• No worrying or problem solving at night
• Resolve anger before going to bed
• Room should be dark, cool and quiet
• Avoid watching the clock
• Reduce screen time before bedtime
• Helpful therapies are herbals like valerian, chamomile, lemon balm, or supplements such as melatonin and 5-HTP.
Manage anxiety with cognitive behavioral therapy and body-mind techniques. Cognitive behavioral therapy is more effective than hypnotics over the long term and addresses sleep-related dysfunctional thoughts and beliefs that trigger arousal. Meditation, breathing exercise, imagery, prayer can all be effective.
Remember that letting go and surrender are the keys to sleep onset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.