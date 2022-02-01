I’m in the midst of a serious health program. That means lose weight, exercise more and achieve a healthy blood pressure. It’s going well, down 38 pounds since February and my blood pressure is now in the normal range for my age. But as I’ve said before, losing weight is about as much fun as playing in traffic on a busy road.
The myths around dieting and weight loss are astounding. Diet fads come and go, and there are some with a firm scientific grounding and others that are more improbable. I’m always guided by a physician and endocrinologist who says you will lose weight if you take in fewer calories than you burn. This is always good advice and an indisputable guiding principle.
Today we address one of the common misconceptions about weight loss as you age. Does your metabolism slow as you age, making it more difficult to drop pounds? A new study shreds this age-old belief.
This large study followed 6,400 people across almost 30 countries and between the ages of 8 and 95. Subjects in the study drank water that included non-radioactive “heavy” atoms of hydrogen and oxygen. They could then monitor the metabolism rate by measuring how many of these “heavy” hydrogen and oxygen atoms appeared in their urine. It was simple yet precise, and it provided an accurate picture of how we burn calories throughout our lifetime.
Human metabolism, the body’s ability to burn calories, is at its fastest when we’re young, reaching a peak at around age 1. At this age, babies burn calories about 50 percent faster than adults. As you grow, your metabolism declines about 3 percent every year until around 20. Then your metabolism is steady until age 60. Sorry Uncle Fred, your inability to lose weight at 45 isn’t due to your metabolism turning against you. I bet you know someone who has used this excuse.
These new study results suggest that your metabolism declines about 1 percent each year after age 60. It showed no impact from menopause, no increase during teenage years and no difference between women and men when body size is accounted for.
Oh no, one of the most common excuses to explain weight gain is on the ropes. So, if you’re gaining weight, it’s not because your cells don’t burn calories at the same rate anymore. What’s the reason for weight gain then? The answer is likely a complex series of changes as we age. This could include changes in activity level, changes in food consumption and changes in sleep patterns. Sounds like there are a number of behavioral factors that point the blame back squarely on us.
Scientists have speculated that the metabolism slowdown after age 60 may be a factor in the disorders that begin in this phase of life. Another thing to look forward to as a benefit of growing older. Until then, be careful about what you eat and pass on that second scoop of your favorite ice cream.
