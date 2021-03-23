BACLIFF
Leo's Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Kickin' Kajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Ol'Mother's Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
DICKINSON
First Watch, 1720 FM 646 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
AJ's Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FN 646 W., Suite F — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Elks Lodge No. 126, 1518 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Seaside Resort, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Seahorse Grill, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Brew Station, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Big Top Bites, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Slices and More, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Lupita Tex Mex Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hummel's General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Gino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Riondo's, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
S Avenue Food Store, 5704 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Joe's Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
A&M Grocery/Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Robert's La Fitte's Bar, 2501 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Bradley's Meat "N" Potatoes, mobile unit, 4622 Bayou Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Leo's Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 17.
LEAGUE CITY
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
7-Eleven, 1809 FM 646 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SAN LEON
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
San Leon Beach Pub, 222 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SANTA FE
Doreck & Son's Packing Co., 4101 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taqueria Acapulco, mobile unit, 11709 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kids and Company, 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6101 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Timewise Food Store, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 320 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Growing Tree Learning Center, 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
KLM Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765, Suite B104 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
