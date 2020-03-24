BACLIFF
Hua Chang, 1129 Grand Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
DICKINSONM & M Food and Fuel Mart, 1105 FM 646 N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar, 3419 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOODBrasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sno Beach Sno-Cones, 600 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score:5.
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTONTaqueria Flores No. 2, 3902 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Library, 904 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Raceway, 5714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Big Lots, 5910 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mr. C’s Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Handi Stop, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Domino’s Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Beachfront Palms Hotel, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Nopallera Grill, 5001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Gulf Health Care Center, 3702 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jimmy John’s, 101 23rd St., Building B — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Buck’s West, 16708 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
The Hula Hut Café, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Guiding Light Academy, 2910 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jack in the Box, 2300 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
American Legion Post No. 20, 1503 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
HITCHCOCK
Roadway, 8227 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUEThe Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score:8.
Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Queen of Peace Life Center, 1224 Cedar St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 1023 Holly St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITYMcDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Gotcha Boba, 2805 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Starbucks, 100 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
A Kid’s World, 110 McKibben — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
SANTA FESanta Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Shipley Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
First Step Day Care, 4300 FM 646 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Gus’ Restaurant, 3503 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Snow Cone Place, 215 DikeRoad, No. 103-A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Food King, meat dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bases Hamburgers, 925 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Food King, deli/bakery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score:12.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Oasis Market, 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
