Many who exercise regularly will say that they feel much better after they’re done; it’s called a “runner’s high.” This feeling often is attributed to the release of endorphins, natural painkillers released by the body that are thought to create a general feeling of well-being. This is probably a myth though because endorphins cannot cross into the brain. Several studies combined in a recent meta-analysis suggest that endocannabinoids, substances similar to the active ingredient of marijuana, are responsible.
Decades of research have demonstrated the benefits of exercise on health. Exercise reduces the incidence of diabetes, cancer, heart disease and hypertension. Regular exercise lessens symptoms of mental health issues and leads to better cognitive performance, improved mood, lessening of stress and improvement of self-esteem. It’s not clear what mediates these changes in the brain. We know that exercise increases brain metabolism and blood flow, which can contribute to the growth of new brain cells, along with the release of several chemicals in the brain.
In the 1980s, scientists discovered that exercise increases the blood levels of endorphins, which are released from the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland in response to stress or pain, as well as exercise like running. It was assumed that the elevated endorphins helped to relieve pain and induce a general feeling of well-being. Endorphins were named for “endogenous morphine” because they’re made in the body and they mimic the effects of morphine. There are more than 20 endorphins, and they’re released in response to an excellent run, falling in love, having sex and even a great dinner at your favorite restaurant.
Endorphins are large proteins that cannot get past the barrier that protects the brain from toxins and pathogens circulating in the blood. When the receptors for endorphins were blocked with drugs like naltrexone, people still experienced a runner’s high.
Scientists searched for the signals responsible for the runner’s high and found endocannabinoids. The first endocannabinoid to be discovered was anandamide, whose name comes from the Sanskrit word “ananda” or internal bliss. These are small fatty acids that humans naturally produce in response to food, time of day, exercise, obesity, injury, inflammation and stress. There are receptors for endocannabinoids throughout the body, including the brain. Endocannabinoids stimulate pain relief, reduce anxiety and stress, enhance learning and memory, and affect hunger, inflammation and immune functioning. Blocking the receptors for endocannabinoids prevented the runner’s high.
An analysis of many studies of exercise and endocannabinoids revealed that acute exercise, like a 30-minute run, consistently increased their levels. Other forms of exercise also may stimulate increases in endocannabinoid levels, but the data is less consistent. It looks like exercise that elevates the heart rate is more effective.
It’s not clear what effects chronic exercise regimens have on the levels of endocannabinoids. It’s also not known how long the levels remain elevated after exercise. There are many more questions to be answered before we fully understand the relationship between exercise and endocannabinoids and their short- and long-term physiological effects.
