The oldest known lullaby is a Babylonian lullaby found inscribed on a clay tablet about 4,000 years old. Lullabies are used to sooth babies to sleep.
We’ve inherited them, and we pass them along. Lullabies are carried across borders carrying traces of those who came before us and will carry traces of who we are long after we’re gone. They’re likely the first love songs children hear.
Many lullabies possess a peaceful hypnotic quality. They have simple tones with short repetitions and long pauses between sections. Interestingly, across diverse cultures these characteristics are consistent.
Samuel Mehr, director of Harvard University’s Music Lab, which studies how music works and why it exist, said lullabies “tend to have collections of features that make them soothing and calming.” His research found people can hear universal traits in music, even when they’re listening to songs from other cultures.
They asked 29,000 participants to listen to 118 songs and identify whether it was a healing song, a dance song, a love song or a lullaby. Mehr said statistically people are most consistent in identifying lullabies.
Although lullabies sound soothing and reassuring, their lyrics are often dark and far from comforting. After all “Rock-a-bye, Baby” is a song about a cradle falling from the treetops, baby and all. Many lullabies are mournful or dark, like a lament.
Poet Federico Garcia Lorca studied Spanish lullabies and noted the “depth of sadness” of many of them. His theory was the lullaby helped the mother vocalize her worries and concerns serving as therapy for the mother.
Recent research has shown lullabies sung live can have beneficial effects on the physiological function and development in premature infants. Lullabies are associated with encouraging the rapid development of the neurological system and with a shorter length of stay in the hospital. The rhythms of lullabies mimics the movement babies experience in the womb.
Lullabies are often used for their soothing nature, even for non-infants. One study found lullabies to be the most successful type of music or sound to relieve stress and improve the overall psychological health of pregnant women.
In addition, lullabies can have restorative resounding properties for hospice patients and their families. Lullabies typically soothe people through the awake/sleep transition and can soothe people through the life/death transition.
In 2011, Carnegie Hall, the historic music venue in New York City, developed the Lullaby Project. Based on the research that lullabies benefit maternal health, strengthen bonds with parent and child and aid child development, this project supported partnering with professional musicians and parents to write their own lullabies.
The project has now helped create thousands of lullabies in multiple countries, hospitals, homeless shelters and other programs for young mothers. These lullabies serve as an anchor for parents to express their personal hopes, dreams and wishes for their children and for themselves. For more information, visit www.carnegiehall.org and write your own lullaby.
