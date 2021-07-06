Many of us longtime cat owners enjoy the antics of our cats when we sprinkle catnip on a toy. Some cats go nuts, leaping, rolling and yowling until they curl up and spend the rest of the day sleeping it off.
Cats seem to love catnip and will seek the source of the scent or return to roll in and eat the plants.
Some have speculated that catnip may act as an aphrodisiac. It appears that when cats ingest catnip, it has a calming effect, causing fatigue and acting as a sedative. Kittens less than 6 to 8 weeks old don’t experience these effects. Lions, leopards and jaguars respond to catnip, but not tigers.
Historical uses for catnip ranged from a remedy for infantile colic to assisting female reproduction and many more. Thomas Sydenham, an English physician in the 1600s, attributed the medicinal effects to its “strong and noisome smell, to recall the exorbitant and deserting Spirits to their proper Stations.”
He recommended the stems and leaves as a mild stimulant, and for their quieting effects on the nervous system. He described the roots as having the opposite effect: “If the root be chewed it will make the most quiet person fierce and quarrelsome.”
Today, some use it as an herbal tea that reportedly helps reduce anxiety, induce sleep, soothe sore throats and treat upset stomachs. The fresh leaves have a minty flavor and can be added to soups, stews, sauces, vegetables or pasta. In the 1960s, it was smoked like marijuana, and it can induce visual and auditory hallucinations, a happy feeling, contentment and intoxication.
So, what is it about catnip that gives cats a high? The plants produce a chemical called nepetalactone to repel insects. It works about as well for the plants as DEET, the active ingredient in many mosquito repellents. Nepetalactone makes up 70 to 99 percent of the essential oil in catnip.
We know that nepetalactone binds to receptors in the cat’s noses. From there, it gets a little mysterious. When people consume opioids, cocaine and marijuana, they stimulate the release of a mood-altering neurotransmitter, dopamine, in the brain. When cats were given naloxone to block these receptors, catnip had no effect, so scientists think these receptors are involved.
In one study, 20 percent of cats responded to catnip with active responses like rolling over. The remaining 80 percent responded with behaviors like a sphinx posture, less meowing and noise and decreased motor activity.
Catnip, also called catmint or Nepeta cataria, grew natively in Europe and Asia but has been brought to many other areas, including the United States. Nepeta comes from the Latin name for certain aromatic plants, named after a city north of Rome, Nepete.
Catnip is a member of the mint family, which includes other familiar herbs such as rosemary, sage, oregano and basil. It’s an easy-to-grow perennial that spreads quickly. If you have cats that go crazy for catnip, you should try growing some.
