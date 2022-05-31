Recently, a study was published in the prestigious journal “Science” that described an mRNA vaccine that might open new avenues for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. Yes, that’s an mRNA vaccine like the ones available right now for COVID-19.
MS is a long-duration disease that affects the brain and spinal cord in the central nervous system. The disease causes your immune system to attack and destroy a structure on nerve cells called a myelin sheath. Myelin protects and insulates nerve cells, and damage to it can disrupt communication from the brain to other parts of the body. Remember, the brain rules all — it sends signals to direct your muscles to work. As the disease progresses, MS causes permanent damage to nerves that control muscles and even the optic nerves in the eye. Eventually, the muscles we use to breathe also fail.
Those with MS can be symptom-free for a long time, but others can suffer chronic symptoms, including vision issues, fatigue, pain and increasing lack of coordination. The immune system plays a key role in the disease. One type of immune cell called T cells migrate to the central nervous system and produce toxic chemicals that lead to inflammation and damage to cells. This inflammation also activates other immune cells to produce antibodies and continue the attack on nerve cells. Cells that normally help to reduce inflammation start to disfunction. Talk about being your own worst enemy.
There are many promising treatments in the pipeline and a new approach was revealed by BioNTech recently. This is the same company that partnered with Pfizer to produce the first approved mRNA vaccine for COVID. To test treatments for MS, scientists use mice that have a similar disease called autoimmune encephalomyelitis. BioNTech scientists worked with others to develop an mRNA vaccine coated in a nano-particle that protected the mRNA until it reached the body site where it works.
Results were promising as the vaccine stopped all clinical signs of the disease in the mice. The control group mice showed the typical disease progression. Mice that already had advanced disease and paralysis regained muscle function after receiving the vaccine. Wow!
So, while this treatment is extremely promising, keep in mind there’s a long road and a lot of research that will be required before this becomes a treatment for humans. Also, while autoimmune encephalomyelitis is similar to MS, it’s not the same disease. And curing mice of a disease might not be the same as defeating the disease in a person you know. My former mentor would always remind me of the many times we “cured” a cancer in an animal model that didn’t work in humans.
Still, this approach using mRNA vaccines shows high promise and can likely be applied to many diseases in the future. We need to continue supporting the fundamental research performed in our universities and drug companies. It will pay us back by reducing human suffering and helping us live healthy lives.
