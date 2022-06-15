Even if you are not planning a “staycation” at your home, playing outside is a very healthy thing for children. However, just like you childproof your home, a parent should childproof their yard. If visiting grandparents or other playgrounds, there is the same need for checking for potential hazards.
The first rule is making sure the boundaries are secure and hopefully fenced. Children should be taught to stay within the boundaries and not to wander off, but children also need a responsible person to supervise outdoor play so they don’t get hurt. Always supervise children on trampolines and provide constant touch supervision around pools and other bodies of water.
Teach children to never pick plants and eat them no matter how delicious they look. Among preschoolers, plants are a leading cause of poisoning. Information from Poison Control (1-800-222-1222) states that some plants can be poisonous if you eat them, while others can hurt you if you get them on your skin. For some plants, all parts of the plant are poisonous and for others, only certain parts of the plant are harmful. Poison Control suggests that you should know the name of the plants in your yard or your home. If someone eats a plant, Poison Control needs to know the name of the plants to give correct advice. If you call the above number they can help you find out about poisonous plants common to this area. Poison control suggest that if you have poisonous plants, either replace them or securely fence and lock that area of the yard. As a reminder, never eat wild mushrooms.
If pesticides or herbicides are used on the lawn or garden it is strongly suggested that only organic-approved products are used. Instructions for use should be carefully read. Don’t allow children or pets to play on a treated lawn for at least 48 hours. Carefully follow directions for the use of pesticides for fleas and ticks for the safety of both pets and children. Children should not participate in application of fertilizer and should stay off the lawn until there has been a quarter of inch of rain or a good watering.
One of the many pleasures of being outside, whether in the backyard or camping, is grilling. When you cook food outdoors screen the grill so your child cannot touch it and explain that it is hot like the stove in the kitchen. Store propane grills so children cannot reach the knobs. When using charcoal, particularly when camping or on the beach, please make sure the coals are cool before dumping them.
One of the challenges of grilling is making sure that meats are cooked until they reach a certain temperature inside to kill germs that can make you sick. Food thermometers are not very expensive and have almost instantaneous digital read-outs. Recommended interior temperatures for red meat and fish is 145 degrees F, for ground meat 160 degrees F, for all poultry and leftovers 165 degrees F. Have fun outdoors.
