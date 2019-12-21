This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Logan and Timothy.
Logan is a 5-year-old gray tabby. He’s a handsome fellow with beautiful markings and fur who’s now in search of his forever home. Logan is declawed on his front paws.
Therefore, it’s imperative he live exclusively indoors. In his past residence, Logan lived with other cats. Logan’s affectionate spirit is never ending. If you’re looking for cat therapy, look no further. Logan will be your buddy for hours with each and every pet. Logan is full of love and is a fantastic cat.
Meet Timothy, a spaniel border collie mix. Timothy is 4 1/2 months young and all puppy. Timothy is full of energy and loves treats and playtime. He has been with us over a month now but would much rather grow up in a loving home with humans than here at the shelter.
Timothy is full of kisses and will keep a smile on your face. He will need to be trained and learn his manners, however for a dog his age, Timothy is doing well learning his leash walking.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
