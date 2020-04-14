BACLIFF
Family Dollar Store, 4201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Lone Star Grill, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Gs Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dollar General Store, 2046 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Stingaree, 1295 Stingaree — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Family Dollar Store, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
290 Express, 4301 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
First Watch, 1720 FM 646 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, Palm Court Restaurant, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Coastal Catering, 16603 Jamaica Inn Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 6026 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Cruise Stop, 2418 Strand, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lucky Way Food Store, 3802 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Allex’s Seafood Market West, 13730 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H & R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Victoria’s Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd., Unit 58 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Davidson Ballroom, 2325 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods, 2711 61st St., Suite 110 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Arlan’s Market, 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Walgreens, 2501 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
La Rotisserie House, 601 E. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, No. 1 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Ludwig’s Catering, 711 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Discount Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Save-A-Step No. 9, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SANTA FE
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Shell, 901 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Nopalera Enterprises, 1736 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
6th Street Kitchen, 102 6th St. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlotzky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dollar General Store, 8002 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
