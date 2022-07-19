Suicide is the act of intentionally causing one’s own death. It seems to be part of the human condition having been recorded for thousands of years. Hippocrates, Plato, and Aristotle wrote about the act. Socrates actually committed suicide after receiving his death sentence. Shakespeare’s work reflected life in Elizabethan times and some of his characters committed suicide, the most famous being the teenagers Romeo and Juliet.

The causes of suicide are now better understood and include mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, physical disorders such as chronic fatigue syndrome and substance use disorders. Some suicides are impulsive acts due to stress such as academic difficulties, relationship problems or harassment and bullying.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

