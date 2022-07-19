Suicide is the act of intentionally causing one’s own death. It seems to be part of the human condition having been recorded for thousands of years. Hippocrates, Plato, and Aristotle wrote about the act. Socrates actually committed suicide after receiving his death sentence. Shakespeare’s work reflected life in Elizabethan times and some of his characters committed suicide, the most famous being the teenagers Romeo and Juliet.
The causes of suicide are now better understood and include mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, physical disorders such as chronic fatigue syndrome and substance use disorders. Some suicides are impulsive acts due to stress such as academic difficulties, relationship problems or harassment and bullying.
In 2021, emergency departments across the United States noted a sharp rise in 12-17 year olds needing treatment for suicidal thoughts or actions. In a recent federal survey, more than 4 in 10 high school students reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless,” while 1 in 5 said they had thought about suicide. Grief, isolation and fear caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are a part of the increase but pressures have been rising for years that have young people considering suicide.
Knowing risk factors can help families and their children cope when life feels overwhelming. Young people who have already tried to take their life may face higher risks for trying again because of the stigma and shame they feel after the first attempt. Research has also shown that after a suicide attempt that self-harm such as cutting, places the child at higher risks for suicide in the following year.
Other teen suicide risks are discussed in healthychildren.org and include the following: family issues such as other family members who have committed suicide, abusive and violent families, separation from loved ones due to death, divorce, deployment, incarceration or deportation, homelessness. Social pressures related to sexual orientation/gender identity or racism leads to discrimination, hostility, rejection and systemic bias that lead to suicide. The American Psychological Association offers tools and insights for strategies for overcoming the erosive effects of racism.
Adolescents who experience depression are more likely to attempt suicide. Because 1 in 5 adolescents will face depression, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends depression screening in all children over 12. Other psychiatric disorders such as mood or eating disorders or substance use are at higher risk for suicide. Kids that are bullied and those who bully are at higher risks whether the bullying happens face to face or online.
Prevention of suicide includes knowing that it’s OK to ask and to talk about suicide. It is important to seek professional help and sometimes telehealth is a good option for care.
Starting July 16 there is a new number to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7. It is 988. This will help anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to connect with trained staff. It is free and confidential. If needed, connection to local support will be given.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
