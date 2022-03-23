“Grieve with those who grieve; rejoice with those who rejoice.” — The Good Book
Confronting grief is a daily event in medical practice. It appears in all shapes and forms and people but always involves a loss of some kind. We usually experience grief in the context of death. This can come in many situations such as the loss of a child, even though he’s 50 and you’re 80, of a parent when you’re a teenager or younger, a beloved spouse of many decades, a friend who’s facing an inevitable cancer-related death, a colleague or perhaps even your doctor. So many deaths and so few words we can offer in comfort.
Other kinds of grief over loss can be just as painful: personal or family health problems, financial setbacks, a relative stealing an inheritance, loss of a job, divorce or just a looking back at our lives and regretting dreams unfulfilled.
There are many stages in the grieving process once we get past the initial shock. What may follow in any order is denial, anger, depression, loneliness, disbelief, physical symptoms, panic and resistance to recovery. Eventually, we can and will regain hope, struggle to return to some version of our new reality and come to some sense of peace. In my experience, this last part is hardest and may never fully arrive to those who’ve lost a child or for a child who has, especially early in life, lost a parent.
When we’re deep in the grief process, we may feel like we’re buried under the ground in despair. Yet we most likely will rise more mature, compassionate and understanding. I’m reminded of another verse from the scriptures, “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”
For those of us alongside the grieving person, words are rarely enough. Our best strategy is to listen. Be still and be present, warming the person with care and light. They don’t need answers, only empathy and compassion. When the dead kernel buried by grief becomes a seedling, when recovery and rebirth burst through the ground, you are there for them like the sun with support and encouragement.
This is why we have ceremonies around the death of loved ones. Grief is too hard for any one of us to bear alone and is lighter when shared. Many hearts can beat as one, souls unite in life and death. Through misty eyes, we silently know that this door is one through which we all shall pass.
When I ask my grieving patients what gives them strength to carry on, invariably two words come: faith and family.
Be there for those who grieve. You might not know what to say. That’s not important.
Don’t run away because of your awkwardness or fear of saying something wrong or of your own pain. Be there for them. Healing grief is a group process and joined journey.
