DICKINSON
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kid City, 303 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Subway, 748 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Eatcetera, 408 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston County Community Action Council, 4700 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Turkey Leg Hut, mobile unit, 1028 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LA MARQUE
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pizza Hut, 3010 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Jersey Mike's, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 500 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald's, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Children's Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Famosa, 351 FM 646 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlotzky's, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 2451 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
Domino's Pizza, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
TEXAS CITY
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.