I just love olive oil — don’t you? I crave that rich flavorful oil in bread dips, salad dressings and also for cooking and baking. (We will post the recipe for our favorite olive oil salad dressing on our website: illuminascicom.com.) And there are many different types of olive oil that provide a variety of interesting flavors to savor.
A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology confirms something we all suspected: Olive oil is good for your health. It is a mainstay of the Mediterranean diet, which has been touted for years for its health benefits. Other studies have demonstrated that this diet may be important in reducing the incidence of stroke and the onset of dementia.
This study looked specifically at the contribution of olive oil and other unsaturated vegetable oils and followed 100,000 adults over almost 30 years. Every four years, researchers surveyed the participants to find out about their dietary habits. The surveys covered the participants’ use of different foods and oils they used at home. They also collected information on brands and measured dairy and other fats and other nutrients consumed.
The researchers discovered that olive oil consumption more than doubled over the study period: from 1.6 grams per day in 1990 to approaching four grams per day. Four grams equals about one teaspoon of olive oil. This is not a large amount. Significantly, participants’ use of margarine dropped by two thirds. The intake of other fats remained about the same.
So what were the health benefits? Those who consumed at least one and a half teaspoons of olive oil had an almost 20 percent decrease in their risk for death from heart disease and a 17 percent decrease in deaths from cancer compared to those who did not use olive oil in their diets.
It gets even better. The study also concluded that olive oil led to an almost 30 percent reduction in deaths from neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. And replacing about a tablespoon of butter, margarine or mayonnaise with an equivalent amount of olive oil reduced the risk of dying from all causes by more than one third. Wow, olive oil is a super food! The bottom line is that unsaturated vegetable oil is good for you and promotes long-term health.
The study did point out that the participants consuming olive oil also displayed other healthy behaviors. These participants were more physically active and were more likely to be non-smokers. More directly, they ate more fruits and vegetables than the others in the study not consuming olive oil. This group was more health-conscious, which likely contributed to their better health.
Count me in! From all the health and nutrition studies that are out there, we know our path to better health runs through our own choices and behaviors. We are what we eat and do! So simple and yet so difficult when faced with the many food choices available to us every day.
