“Never lose a holy curiosity.”
— Albert Einstein
On returning from vacation, I opened the results section of the EPIC electronic medical record to find several of my patients had been tested for COVID while I was away. Not a surprise since we have had a trickle of positive cases daily for months. What to do with those who were positive?
Several principles guide ever-evolving thinking about this issue:
• Are they vaccinated or not, and if so, boosted or not? These are folks less likely to get moderate to severe illness.
• Are they immunocompromised, over 65, or have multiple medical conditions that predispose them to more severe disease? These folks will likely need to consider treatment.
• Moderate to severe symptoms mandate a trip to the Urgent Care or Emergency Department to evaluate for possible admission and more intense treatment especially for those at higher risk or short of breath.
• Outpatient treatment is an option for low-risk patients with mild disease, treatments including what one would do for a cold or flu including acetaminophen, fluids and rest.
• For higher risk patients with mild to moderate symptoms, antivirals like Paxlovid or immunotherapy can reduce risk and shorten disease but need to be given within five to seven days of symptom onset for best effectiveness.
• You should consider taking immune boosting agents like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, elderberry, fish oil and probiotics.
• If you got a breakthrough COVID infection despite being vaccinated, get your booster shot after symptoms resolve.
• Consider Evusheld administration if you are immunocompromised to protect yourself from infections even if you are immunized. This can be repeated every six months.
• If positive, quarantine for five days to protect those in your family, school or workplace.
In any case, contact your primary care doctor if you have questions on what to do next.
COVID cases are still occurring regularly locally and nationally though at a much lower rate than at the beginning of the year when Omicron variants emerged. It is still highly contagious but with high vaccination rates and natural immunity from exposures, hospitalizations and deaths are way down. Still, it pays to be cautious.
Going through the airport security last week at LaGuardia in New York City, I noted a big electronic sign in the TSA precheck line advising all passengers to wear masks under threat of TSA prosecution. I looked around and of the people in line with us, less than 1 in 10 were masked.
Strangely, the TSA officials checking us in were only wearing their masks like chin diapers and making no comments to unmasked passengers despite the dire announcements to wear masks or else.
Things remain in flux and so you must decide what you feel best with, for yourself and others. Vaccinate or not. Wear a mask or not. It is your choice. We wore masks on the crowded streets of New York City but were definitely a minority. We returned healthy, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.