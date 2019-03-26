If you were born before 1980, then you have either had chickenpox or were exposed to the virus and therefore have immunity. But this virus can lay dormant in your nerve cells for many years, so when you get older and your immune system weakens, this virus can reactivate and voila, you have shingles.
There are one million cases of shingles every year in the United States, with an individual’s chance of getting this infection 1 in 3 in their lifetime. This risk increasing with age — by the time someone is 85 years old there’s a 50 percent chance of having this infection. Shingles is a painful rash on one side of the body. The most common and feared complication is post-herpetic neuralgia, which is persistent pain from shingles that lasts for months to years after infection. Up to 20 percent of people who get shingles are at risk for this painful condition, and the risk increases with age. Antiviral medications can treat the rash and severity of acute pain — but don’t reduce the risk of post-herpetic neuralgia. A vaccine, however, can prevent both.
Since 2006, Zostavax has been available and recommended for adults with a healthy immune system who are 60 years and older. This is the same components of the chickenpox vaccine, but 14 times stronger. The problems with this vaccine is that if someone has a weakened immune system it shouldn’t be used. Effectiveness also wanes over time. After the first year, the efficacy drops 15 to 25 percent, and after 10 years the effectiveness is close to 0 percent, as if one was never vaccinated.
In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration unanimously approved a new shingles vaccine, Shingrix. This is a different type of vaccine that’s given in two different injections two to six months apart, and is recommended for all adults ages 50 and older. It’s 97 percent effective in preventing shingles, and over 90 percent effective in preventing post-herpetic neuralgia. In addition, it maintains effectiveness over time, and, since it’s not a live vaccine, it can be used if someone has a weakened immune system.
So what are the downsides? Because this vaccines revs up the immune system to have a great response, there also tends to be more side effects. The common reactions include pain at the injection site, muscle aches, and fatigue. These tend to last for a few days and then go away. Fortunately, if someone has side effects after the first dose it doesn’t predict side effects to the second injection.
The other downside is finding it. There’s such high demand that pharmacies cannot keep it in stock. Ask your primary care physician or local pharmacy about getting on a wait list so you can be vaccinated to prevent shingles.
