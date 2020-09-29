BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 402 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
First Watch, 1720 FM 646 W., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Senior Citizen Center, 2714 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Rustika Café and Bakery, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Taqueria Elmuchaco, mobile unit, 2828 61st St., Apt. 811 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Island Hilton Resort, Palm Court Restaurant, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Davidson Ballroom, 2325 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Four Points by Sheraton, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Viet Cajun, 8910 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Teaside Tapioca, 4702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
H & R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
HITCHCOCK
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Circle K, 8915 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
The Boardwalk Inn, 8 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar General, 2020 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Walmart, bakery/deli departments, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sam’s Club, retail department, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Kristin Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Denny’s, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walgreens, 2990 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake No. 3, 400 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Fitness Center, 3000 Invincible Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tight Ends sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FE
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, cafeteria, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Chick-Fil-A, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Little Chief Mini Market, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Nopalera Enterprises, 1736 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
