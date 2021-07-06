There are at least 17 types of lawn mowers — from the traditional push mower invented in 1830 to riding tractors.
Some are powered by gasoline and some by battery or electricity. Some are self-propelled, others have to be pushed. Some hover and some are even robotic. As they’re designed to cut, all are dangerous and become more so as they become more powerful.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 9,000 children a year are treated for lawn mower-related injuries. Many of these injuries occur in older children and teens. However, small children also are at risk of injury.
Lawn mowers have the potential to cause serious injuries. The blades are sharp enough to slice and even amputate a leg or arm. Objects that get caught in the blades fly out with great force. Although doing yard work together may be a fun family activity, children shouldn’t be around when you’re mowing.
Some tips to prevent lawn mower-related injuries include:
• Read the manual.
• Remember, a riding lawn mower isn’t a plaything. Children should never play on or ride on a lawn mower, even on a parents’ lap.
• Power mowers should come equipped with a control that stops the mower if the handle is released.
• Make sure that all shields are in place on your mower.
• Children younger than 16 years old shouldn’t be allowed on riding mowers, and children younger than 12 shouldn’t use push mowers. Adults and children that are old enough to mow should wear sturdy non-slip shoes (no sandals or bare feet), pants and protective eyewear while mowing.
• Debris, such as toys and rocks, should be removed from the yard. These items can cause serious injuries when they fly from under the mower blades.
• Turn off your mower and wait for the blades to stop spinning before crossing gravel paths or roads or removing the grass catcher.
• Don’t operate your mower in bad weather.
• Never pull a mower backward or mow in reverse.
• Mowers should be started and refueled outside, not in a garage. The motor should be turned off and cooled to refuel.
• Blades should be cleaned or adjusted by an adult.
• Never leave a running mower unattended.
• Keep a firm grip on the handle of the mower with both hands at all times.
• Store your mower in a safe place, where your child cannot get to it, such as in a locked shed. If you cannot lock it up, teach your child that it’s not a toy.
• Teach your child that mower blades are dangerous.
• Be aware of where your children are while you’re mowing and don’t allow them near where you are mowing.
For more information, watch AAP’s videos under healthychildren.org on Lawn Mower Safety.
