Galveston County Health District inspections for July 10 through July 22.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Coco's on the Canal, 624 Marina Bay Drive — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Joe Lee's Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
CRYSTAL BEACH
Jose's Cantina Cajun Steakhouse Restaurant, 1021 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Seafood Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Steve's Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Road, — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
G's Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 14
Fraternal Order of The Eagles, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
DICKINSON
Sonic Drive-In No 4941, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
GALVESTON
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 13
Molly's Old Cellar Bar, 2013 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection/Bar-Lounge. Demerit Score: 7
Yaga's Cafe, 2314 Strand, Suite 1 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 16
Circle K No. 2742363, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 17
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Palm Court Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Maceo Spice & Import Co., 2706 Market St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Taco Bell No. 2886, 5701 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 13
Knights of Columbus No. 787, 1912 Winnie St. — Regular Inspection/Kitchen & Bar. Demerit Score: 11
Jack In The Box No. 645, 2300 61st St. — Regular Inspection/Fast-food restaurant. Demerit Score: 25
Tola Mo' Bettah Market, 2208 Strand — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 6
The Alibi, 2325 Church St. — Regular Inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 1
D'ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular Inspection/Meat market. Demerit Score: 11
Target Store T-1535, 6128 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Fast foods. Demerit Score: 4
KEMAH
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 105 — Regular Inspection/Coffee house. Demerit Score: 6
Scotty's Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular Inspection/Bar Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
LA MARQUE
La Marque C-Store LLC, 5291 FM 2004 — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
LEAGUE CITY
Rising Star Learning Center, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Daycare. Demerit Score: 4
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection/Food Service. Demerit Score: 3
Wendy's No. 54, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 2
Bada Bing Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine, 2785 Gulf Freeway S., Suite 145 — Opening New Permit Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Sodalis Texas City, 1901 Amburn Road — Regular Inspection/High-risk nursing home. Demerit Score: 15
Nessler Civic Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Kitchen. Demerit Score: 3
On the Road No. 112, 9902 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 8
