“The nature of yoga is to shine a light into the darkest corners of the body.”
When I was around 20, I bought a used copy of a book called “Yoga, Youth, and Reincarnation.” The poses in the book were refreshingly relaxing, simple flexibility exercises, sometimes a bit strenuous.
In the 60s, yoga was not as well known in the West as now. Pictures of yogis twisted into pretzel-like stances and lying on beds of nails made a bit of a parody of this ancient and then still exotic tradition.
Yoga is a collection of practices from India that involve certain postures (asanas), breathing exercises and meditation. It has been said yoga is not a religion but a practice of the soul using the body as an instrument. Healing practices in Ayurveda including dietary and lifestyle prescriptions, are part of the universe of yoga.
It is hard not to notice the popularity of yoga these days with spas, resorts, cruise ships, studios, gyms, schools and senior programs such as Osher Lifelong Learning Center all offering yoga options.
Yoga has many health benefits, and my integrative medicine colleagues and I often prescribe it as part of a holistic treatment plan.
By far the most common and best-evidenced uses of yoga are for musculoskeletal health. It offers adaptive, easy and generally safe movements for those struggling with regular exercise programs. Yoga has many mental and emotional benefits. The deep breathing, meditation and grounding in body awareness all yield measurable and well documented decreases in stress chemicals and hormones.
I recently reviewed an article about yoga for substance use disorders such as alcohol, nicotine and opioids. It addressed as well as associated conditions like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Data pointed in the direction of positive benefits of yoga in many domains of functioning, quality of life and health for substance abuse, usually when used in combination with other methods.
It also identified the need for additional research on yoga. Across the field, research trials are often small and uncontrolled, thus more information is needed for reliably prescribing yoga, what type, how much, for how long and for what conditions. Certain safety issues, though rare, are important to identify and avoid.
An Integrative Medicine textbook listed no fewer than 20 conditions for which yoga has been successfully applied: back, neck and arthritis pain, prenatal yoga to improve quality of life and sense of control and pain during labor (no head stands or shoulder stands!), menopausal symptoms (hint: avoid the “hot yoga”), mood disorders, autism and social anxiety in children, blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease, chronic fatigue, asthma, cancer symptoms and more.
The next time you face a health issue, ask your doctor if yoga might help. For complex problems, finding the right teacher is as important as selecting the right physical therapist or psychotherapist. Many books and instructional videos are available as well. Yoga generally can be practiced safely and comfortably alone or in a group and almost anywhere.
Find a quiet space. Now just breath and reach. Motion is lotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.