New information about vitamin D is being studied with the pandemic. Vitamin D supports the immune system through a number of immune pathways involved in fighting SARS-CoV-2.
Researchers from Trinity College in Dublin, Eamon Laird and Rose Anne Kenny, are urging optimizing vitamin D levels as it’s likely to reduce serious COVID-19 complications. Vitamin D is important in regulation and suppression of the inflammatory cytokine response, which causes the severe consequences of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, another study in “Pediatrics” by Dr. A.E. Simon showed only 27 percent of parents were following the American Academy of Pediatric guidelines for vitamin D intake. In addition to washing your hands, making sure that the entire family is following these guidelines may be beneficial particularly during this pandemic.
The primary natural source of vitamin D is from cholesterol being changed in the skin with exposure to UVB light (sunshine). Natural sources from the diet are limited. Too much exposure to sun increases the risk of skin cancer. Mothers who are vitamin D deficient may expose their unborn babies to a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency.
Therefore, the Academy of Pediatrics recommendations are repeated below:
1. Beginning in the first few days of life, breast-fed and partially breast-fed infants should be given 400 IU of vitamin D daily. This should continue until the infant is taking at least one quart (32 ounces) of vitamin D fortified formula or whole milk. Whole milk shouldn’t be given until the infant is at least 1 year old. Use of reduced-fat milk in children ages 12 months to 2 years should be discussed with a health care provider and only with concern about a family history of obesity, dyslipidemia or heart disease.
2. Vitamin D supplementation should be continued for children who aren’t taking a quart of vitamin D fortified milk daily. Some cereals are also fortified.
3. The same recommendations are indicated for adolescents. Adolescents should be encouraged to drink four 8-ounce glasses of fortified milk daily.
4. Children who have chronic fat malabsorption and those children taking medication for seizures may be vitamin D deficient in spite of taking 400 IU daily and may require higher doses.
5. There are recommended blood levels of vitamin D (20-50 milligrams/milliliters), which can help determine if you think your child might be deficient.
It’s important that along with adequate intake of vitamin D that adequate calcium must also be taken to assure the best bone formation.
More is not necessarily better. Too much vitamin D can cause toxicity secondary to increased calcium in the blood and in the urine. Don’t give more than what’s recommended unless you doctor has said it is safe.
