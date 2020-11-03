Few parents and fewer grandparents have ever heard of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
Originally, this syndrome referred to infants born to mothers who used opioids during pregnancy, but today the term has been broadened to include infants whose mothers have used or abused other psychoactive substances during pregnancy that produce the same symptoms
Enrique Gomez-Pomar and Loretta P. Finnegan discussed this syndrome and its origins in the journal Neonatalogy in 2018. The first description of opium goes back 6,000 years and was known as the “the plant of joy.” Initially used to cause euphoria, probably as a part of religious rituals, it was found to help people die painlessly and to calm crying children.
It wasn’t until 1803, after the isolation of its main component, morphine, and the expansion of its medical use, that addiction became a public health problem. The first case of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome was described in 1875 and was called congenital morphinism. Unfortunately, by 2012, the incidence had increased to more than 30 per 1,000 hospital live births.
Morphine was marketed by Merck & Co. in 1827 to be used for pain relief. However, morphine was found to be as addictive as opium and efforts were made to develop an opium derivative that didn’t cause addiction. The belief was that if less quantity was needed there would be less addiction.
Heroin was developed and was five times more potent than morphine. Heroin was distributed by Bayer AG (1898-1910) as an over-the-counter medication to treat colds, sore throats, pneumonia and tuberculosis. It was also proposed as treatment for morphine-addicted patients.
The first attempt to regulate opiates in the United States came in 1875 by the city of San Francisco, which declared public smoking of opium (opium dens) illegal. In 1914, the federal government passed the Harrison Narcotic Act, which required anyone who imported, produced, sold or dispensed “narcotics” to register and keep records. This act was later replaced by the 1970 Controlled Substances Act supported by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The term opioids was introduced in the 1950s to refer to synthetic narcotics. Oxycodone is a semisynthetic made from substances found in the Persian poppy. In 1986, it was advised to use chronic opioid treatment for non-malignant pain, based on the assumption that opioids can be used chronically without causing serious addiction. And so, the present-day opioid crisis began.
Children and adolescents haven’t escaped this epidemic.
From 1997 to 2012, more than 22,000 children were treated for opioid poisoning. Another study showed from 1995 to 2009 opioid prescriptions for pain management in pregnant women doubled. Stopping opioids during pregnancy is risky for the mother and baby, and supervised addiction treatment is needed.
Cutting the umbilical cord cuts off the baby’s supply and withdrawal symptoms start in 60 percent to 80 percent of babies, some life threatening. Treatment is in two parts, non-medicine (comfort care) or medicine or a combination.
Most important is the need to improve maternal health care and have free treatment options for their addiction.
