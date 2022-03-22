A recent New York Times article covered a conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine would transform people into vampires. Unbelievable, right?
Well, as you might suspect, social media spread the story so fast, a major news organization had to publish a “fact check” to debunk it. But wait, this crazy story has a historical precedent.
Of course, we’re huge supporters of vaccines. One of our favorite quotes is “Vaccines are the most cost-effective medical intervention known to prevent disease.” Vaccines save lives around the world every day. They also save us money in health care costs.
It’s extremely unfortunate that vaccines have become a featured headliner in U.S. culture wars. How did saving lives and ensuring public health become so wrong?
The Times article explores the intersection between vampires and vaccines. Turns out that back in the Dark Ages in Europe, outbreaks of tuberculosis and other microbe-based diseases were thought to be caused by vampires. The Dark Ages were well before science uncovered the germ theory of disease, which was advanced by the work of Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch in the latter half of the 1800s.
Before that time, when someone died of an infectious disease, it was easy to convince people that black magic and a sinister being like a vampire was to blame. After the death, the lack of precautions in preparing the dead for burial would cause many others to become sick and die.
With no good science to offer an explanation, people believed that undead monsters were rising from the graveyard to prey on the good people in the village.
The first mandated vaccines in England were greeted with skepticism and public outcry. People thought it was the work of the devil — sound familiar? In the 1880s, people thought that vaccination would lead to degradation and extinction of human life.
The anti-vaccine movement in England at that time thought that vaccines would upset the body’s humors and blood and prevent a person from being able to recover. Evoking problems with these important bodily fluids was terrifying to the people at the time.
Especially because it involved blood: See the connection with vampires? Without science to explain microbes and infectious disease, it was easy for people to become anti-vaxxers because they didn’t understand.
Thankfully, anti-vaxxers today don’t believe in vampires — not yet, anyway. But there are some real doozies out there. As with any medical procedure, there’s always the risk of unfortunate side effects in a small number of people.
There was a story on NPR of a person who had a severe adverse effect from vaccination. He’s recovering but makes a great point of asking not to ignore or downplay those who do suffer from a vaccine side effect. Their pain and suffering are real and this needs to be understood.
But remember, the vast majority of side effects are minor. It’s much more likely you will get sick without the vaccine as compared to a side effect from the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.