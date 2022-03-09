“We are like tenant farmers chopping down the fence around our house for fuel when we should be using Nature’s inexhaustible sources of energy — sun, wind, and tide. ... I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that.” — Thomas Edison
My childhood hero was Thomas Edison. He invented the light bulb, the phonograph, and thousands more inventions that reshaped his world. When asked about his failures leading up to inventing the light bulb, he cheerfully said that he had found 10,000 things that didn’t work and considered that progress.
We’ve had many major technological breakthroughs since Edison. Think the internet, space travel, GPS, cellphones, computers, solar, nuclear and wind power, and the automobile, to name a few.
A fly in the ointment of Edison’s prediction is the listening gap. I saw that term in a recent Wall Street Journal article. This describes the situation in which people are talking past one another, not to each other. We often are listening to defend, not to understand. This happens not only in political circles but among friends and families. Disagreements aren’t just about ideas, but often more rooted in our identities.
This idea aligned with a book called “Saving Us” by Texas Tech University climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe. She’s finding ways to bring people who disagree about climate issues into productive conversations. She often finds it hard to reach some folks about this topic.
Facts don’t convince, but open listening, conversation and feelings can.
Hayhoe describes some folks as “dismissives” who don’t take the climate or environment as a problem at all. On the other end of the spectrum, some see environmental apocalypse around every corner and in overheated catastrophizing, turn off listening from many who are less concerned or informed.
Her keenest insight about identified global climate problems is they’re often seen as “too big, too unsolvable” for the average person. However, in her work with ranchers, farmers, energy workers, water managers and others in West Texas, she discovered something essential. What’s in our back yard is hard to ignore. Like our taxes, gasoline, utilities, food prices, inflation. It’s when we see the effect of environmental change or pollution in our own homes and communities and budgets that we’re moved to action.
And here was the beautiful part. She found that by listening to people, discovering their deepest interests and motivations, she was able to help them discover simple, concrete steps that they could take. These were meaningful and visible to them personally in areas like habitat renewal, recyclables, trash removal, gardening, green spaces, wildlife protection, power use, transportation or water conservation.
Sure, we cannot dent rising sea levels and global temperatures by ourselves. But if we listen to what the Earth is telling us, what’s happening in our own spaces, maybe we can move the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.