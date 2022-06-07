Most cultures have viewed mental illness as a form of religious punishment or demonic possession. In ancient Egyptian, Indian, Greek and Roman writings, mental illness was seen as a religious or personal problem. For much of recorded history, deviant behavior has been considered supernatural and a reflection of the battle between good and evil.
In the Persian Empire from 550-330 B.C., all physical and mental disorders were considered the work of the devil. People with these behaviors were considered wild beasts and evil. In the Middle Ages the mentally ill were seen as in need of religion. They were beaten and chained. They were placed in institutions that were deplorable and unhygienic to say the least.
Five centuries before the Common Era, Hippocrates was treating mentally ill people with techniques not rooted in religion or superstition, but these superstitions still remain a conscious or unconscious thought today. Hippocrates is important as he thought that psychological disorders were biologically caused. Plato and Aristotle wrote about the importance of fantasies and dreams and may have been the forefront of psychoanalytic thought. The word “lunatic” is derived from Roman mythology describing people “moonstruck” by the goddess Luna. It is not until December 2012 that the word lunatic was removed from all federal laws.
Mental illness is now called mental disorder. The American Psychiatric Association’s DSM-5 Guide defines mental disorder as “a major disturbance in an individual’s thinking, feelings or behavior that reflects a problem in mental function. Mental disorders cause distress or disability in social, work or family activities.” Mental disorders, in general, are thought to be caused by a variety of genetic and environmental factors such as inherited traits, environmental exposures before birth and brain chemistry.
The facts are the following: Half of all mental disorders show their first signs before age 14 and three-fourth begin before age 24; the vast majority of people with mental health problems are no more likely to be violent than anyone else. Only 3-5 percent of violent acts can be attributed to individuals living with a serious mental illness; and most important, people with severe mental illnesses are over 10 times more likely to be a victim of violent crime than the general population.
Mental health problems have nothing to do with being lazy or weak. Many people need help to get better. Treatment varies depending on the individual and could include medication, therapy or both. Studies show that people do get better and many recover completely.
So why is therapy so unavailable? Do we still think that mental illness is the work of the devil? We should welcome any funding for the prevention of, and treatment of, mental disorders. This should include both public and private funding and insurance coverage. This should also include funding for basic research not only into brain chemistry but the social determinants of health, mental and physical. Promoting the social-emotional well-being of children and youth leads to improved quality of life for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.