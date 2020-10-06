BACLIFF
Super Dogs, 219 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Super Dogs, 219 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Stingaree, 1295 Stingaree — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
DICKINSON
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 114 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
517 Bar, 3401 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickinson Donuts, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Pain Train Salsa, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Circle K, 628 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Hurricane II, 2414 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
West End Marina General Store, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Victoria’s Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd., Unit 58 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 230 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar, 2928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Patio Grill, 5316 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Arlan’s Market, grocery/bakery/deli departments, 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
HITCHCOCK
Louis Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 709 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken and Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LEAGUE CITY
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Schlotzsky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Circle K, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Buc-ee’s, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Gregory’s Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
La Rotisserie House, 601 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SAN LEON
Alebrijes Taqueria Grill y Mas, 620 14th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
6th St. Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye’s, 9802 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Schlotzsky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Qunita Del Sol, 2900 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
