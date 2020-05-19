BACLIFF
Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
DICKINSON
Target, grocery dept., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, deli/bakery depts., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Roger’s Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 734 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528, Suite 358 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Kritiko’s Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, hot deli dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Randalls, Starbucks, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
53rd Mini Mart, 1217 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Seawall Exxon, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Island Ice, 501 Idlewood — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Aldi Foods, 100 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mini Grocery Mart, 810 Westward Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tastefully Yours, 701 Volney — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken & Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Star Mart No. 1, 2502 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Snow King, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Super 8 Motel, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Profile by Sanford, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 350 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Kolache Factory, 306 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 2560 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kingdom Kidz Preschool II, 516 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sarah’s Sweets & Flower Shoppe, 2220 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SANTA FE
Mugshots Coffee Bar, 12494 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Galveston County Food Bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Speedway No. 9800, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Lee’s Bait & Tackle, 230 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.