Last week, we discussed integrative therapies for palliative care. I would like to continue with that theme today and discuss integrative therapies for hospice care.
Many people have a misunderstanding regarding hospice and what it entails. This topic is personal for me because both of my grandmothers received hospice therapy prior to their deaths.
I recognize that individuals on hospice are unlikely to read the paper, but perhaps you are caring for someone on hospice or know someone who is.
The primary goal of hospice is different than traditional medical therapy or even palliative care. Hospice is typically reserved for individuals who are expected to die in the next six months. The goal of hospice is to improve the quality of life rather than extend the quantity of time a person has remaining.
This changes the focus of integrative therapies.
Diet and exercise are not as important in this phase of care, instead the focus looks at ways of improving comfort and relieving pain.
There are numerous studies that look at integrative therapies for hospice. Most of these therapies focus on treating symptoms rather than the disease.
One of the most common complaints at the end of life is pain. While medication can help, acupuncture or acupressure can be very helpful without affecting an individual’s mentation. It can be difficult to find traveling acupuncturist, but acupressure is something that families can learn and perform themselves.
There are two points that are very effective for pain. They are located in the webbing between the thumb and first finger and between the great toe and second toe on the foot. Studies have shown that simple massage or pressure on these areas can improve headaches and other bodily pain.
Many individuals on hospice spend a significant amount of time in bed. This can cause muscle cramping, joint pain and other bodily aches.
Massage is another therapy to help with this. There are many massage therapist who will travel to your home to provide care, or you can find some that specialize in massage for hospice and pain.
The addition of aromatherapy can provide extra benefit to that massage. Certain aromatherapies promote relaxation, improve breathing and even help with sleep. Lavender is one of my favorites.
Music therapy can also provide relief and improvement in meditation. Music plays such an important role in many people’s lives, and it’s only logical that it play a role in their death. Many people find improvement in sleep with soft, soothing music or even music from their childhood.
One of the last things my mother did before my grandmother’s death was to sing some her favorite hymns. We could watch her relax and breath easier as she listened to those songs.
Hospice therapy can significantly improve the quality of life prior to a personal death. The above mentioned therapies can be used in addition to medical therapy to help bring comfort to individuals in the final days.
Studies have shown that when given the option, most people would prefer to spend their final days at home surrounded by people they love. Hospice is a way to help ensure those wishes are respected.
Dr. Victor Sierpina will be back next week.
