”Like a sandcastle, all is temporary. Build it, tend it, enjoy it. And when the time comes, let it go.” — Jack Kornfield
Living on a barrier island, it may always feel that whatever we build, it can disappear like a sandcastle in the next tidal surge or hurricane. It takes a certain grit to live on the edge of the sea. Even some of our realty companies have sand or sandcastle in their names, reminding incomers of the fragility of our existence on the sand bar of Galveston that we call home.
Last weekend, we made our morning beach walk out on East Beach where we were blessed to review more than 30 astonishingly crafted sandcastles. Incredible artistry, imagination, architectural deftness, creativity and, of course, a childlike and whimsical love of playing in the sand infused these astonishing creations, constructed as part of an annual sandcastle-building competition. Onlookers snapped pictures and, like us, were astonished at the complexity and the dedication and skills of the builders.
The beautiful sunrise and puffy pink clouds suffused the scene with a surreal beauty as Hurricane Grace-powered whitecaps edged up to the prized, perfect, ponderous piles of crafted sand. The weekend’s high tides were already eroding the backside of some.
It struck me suddenly how building sandcastles is a stunning metaphor for human life. Here we are on this planet for a short time, scrabbling in the elements and dirt to create something from our imagination and labor. Inevitably, it erodes, and we and our creations pass on to another part of the cosmic sea.
What inspired me in that moment was the resilience of human beings and how we rise up again and again to create beauty from ashes, sand, dirt and dust and in the face of the vanity and transience of life. Still, we do our best to have fun, to survive and thrive, raise our dreams, build foundations under our dream castles in the sky.
This seems to be a primeval thing. Any day at the beach you can see the creations of little children, building their own less elaborate but none the less authentic, important constructions. Building their precious lives, modeling future homes, creating something from the rough and unformed elements of earth.
So, I’d like to encourage you this week to acknowledge your own ability to be fully human by rising up, creating anew again and again, appreciating that spark of spirit, faith and life in you, in each of us that gets us up in the morning and keeps us moving through each and every day.
Celebrate, remember moment-to-moment mindfulness and gratitude, and remember we each are not just a drop in the ocean, but we are the ocean in a drop.
