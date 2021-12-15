“A community should be ... a gathering of people who want to be a sign that it is possible for people to live together, love each other, celebrate and work for a better world, and a fellowship of peace.” — Anonymous
They were married for six decades and died a week apart. I had been their family doctor for at least two decades and knew them well, so it didn’t surprise me.
I had seen it before. Soulmates for life. Travelers together in death.
He was a generous and kind man who often brought me freshly caught fish, venison and a carefully selected white and red wine for the Christmas holidays. She was a sweet, devoted wife and mother, a beautiful person who thanked me often for my care for her family.
At the funeral service, the priest used an apt metaphor describing a process called inosculation that happens with trees. They can grow so entwined, cambium, xylem, and phloem, root and branch, that they’re indistinguishable, becoming in effect a single organism. They become known as companion-trees, husband-and-wife trees or marriage trees.
On our old ranch in Colorado, there’s a large, stately stand of white quaking aspens. Aspens don’t live individually, but communally, their roots intertwined into a single, mega-tree. The largest known aspen grove weighs an estimated 6,615 tons and covers 107 acres in Utah. Reportedly, the largest organism on Earth isn’t the giant blue whale, but a humongous fungus in Oregon that extends nearly 2,400 acres in a network of immense complexity. It weighs nearly 100 tons and is 1,500 years old.
Such interconnectivity seems to be part of life, indeed essential to it. The two-tree or companion-tree dynamic is something I’ve often seen in long-connected married couples. My wife and I share a similar bond.
For some, building such a synergistic connection may be challenging. This is true particularly for those who’ve suffered from adverse childhood events; trauma; raised in an environment where positive and loving role models didn’t exist; a painful divorce; sexual or physical abuse; or other emotionally laden events. These can make forming close bonds, building trust, giving and receiving unconditional love hard. Hard, but not impossible. Hope springs eternal and our hearts long for love like a tree reaches for the sunlight.
The book of Ecclesiastes tells us: “If two lie down together, they will keep warm; but how can one keep warm alone? And though one may be overpowered, two can resist. Moreover, a cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”
During this holy day season, reflect on the roots with which you’re connected to others. Even if you are physically alone, widowed or widower, divorced or single by choice or lack of opportunity for companionship, know you’re connected in a deep way to all the rest of us.
Find ways to connect, to give, to receive, to share gratitude. Know that your true nature is beyond all appearances a miracle of cosmic and spiritual wonder. Stand tall. Reach for the best within yourself and your community.
