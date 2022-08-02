Among the many problems with the pandemic is weight gain. Across all age groups weight gain has being noted. There are many reasons for the increased weight but the primary reason is too many calories in and not enough being burned up. For an overweight nation this is not good news for assuring long term health.
In a recent study the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in children between 2 to 19 years of age the percentage of children who are obese went from 19 percent to 22 percent with the largest jump being in younger school age children. Dr. Sandra Hussink is quoted that the pandemic with school closures, disruptions of sleep and physical activity schedules, stress and social isolation created a “perfect storm for having issues with weight gain."
Now that life has somewhat “normalized” many people are trying to lose the unwanted weight and return to a more healthy lifestyle. One of the identified culprits that has been identified as contributing to Americans’ obesity is processed foods. So what are processed foods? Processed food is food that has been changed in any way from its natural state. This includes washing, canning, freezing or adding ingredients to it. This also includes baking and cooking. Obviously much of these processes make food safer.
However heavily processed foods have unhealthy ingredients added to make them more appealing or make them last longer. These ingredients include things like salt, sugar, artificial colors, flavorings and preservatives. It has been estimated heavily processed foods make up 60 percent of the calories in the American diet. These heavily processed foods are typically ready-to-eat and loaded with added ingredients so they taste delicious, but low in healthy nutrients. The two most commonly added ingredients are salt and sugar. An example is one slice of pizza loaded with topping can have 1/2 an adult’s suggested daily amount of salt. Sugar is commonly added to cereal and baked goods but it is also in things like pasta sauce.
Snacks are important for healthy active children, but it is important children not become in the habit of having heavily processed foods for snacks. Parents can avoid this trap by serving freshly prepared foods to their children. Examples of healthy snack options for toddlers are fresh fruits such as apples, bananas, peaches, pears cut thinly for safety, or cherries, grapes or plums sliced or smashed and pitted. Vegetables should be well-cooked and diced, peas should be mashed.
Big chunks of any food can be dangerous for children under the age of four and pose serious choking hazards. Carrots, whole green beans, whole cherry tomatoes, grapes, celery should be cut into small pieces and/or cooked to minimize choking. Nuts, peanuts, popcorn and large amounts of sticky foods like peanut butter are also choking hazards.
Unfortunately humans love salt and sugar. It is better to start with healthy snacks to prevent unhealthy weight gain and not start an unhealthy expectation or habits. Habits are hard to break.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
