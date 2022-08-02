Among the many problems with the pandemic is weight gain. Across all age groups weight gain has being noted. There are many reasons for the increased weight but the primary reason is too many calories in and not enough being burned up. For an overweight nation this is not good news for assuring long term health.

In a recent study the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in children between 2 to 19 years of age the percentage of children who are obese went from 19 percent to 22 percent with the largest jump being in younger school age children. Dr. Sandra Hussink is quoted that the pandemic with school closures, disruptions of sleep and physical activity schedules, stress and social isolation created a “perfect storm for having issues with weight gain."

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

