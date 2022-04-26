What part of the body is like an octopus’s tentacles or an elephant’s trunk? It’s the tongue. Scientists Maureen Stone and Stephen Tasko talk about the tongue saying that the tongue is a “soft patty of flesh that is not one muscle but a conglomeration of eight separate muscles.” These muscles mix together to make a flexible mass some are attached to the skull and jaw, some have the ability to expand, contract, curl, flatten and get round. These muscles provide the shape that helps with speaking, eating and swallowing. The tongue muscles are used constantly and never seem to get tired.
The front part of the tongue is very flexible and can move about a lot, working with the teeth to make different words and to help with eating by pushing the food around the mouth, moving it to the side so you can chew. Once the food is ground up it pushes it to the back to be swallowed.
The tongue is very sensitive. It can pick out something in the food that shouldn’t be there such as a piece of egg shell or a grain of sand. It can pick out a small piece of food stuck between the teeth and work to clean it out. An active tongue is very important for dental hygiene.
A curious fact is as the human body gets fat so does the tongue. A study in the journal “Sleep” showed that having a larger tongue with higher levels of fat might be a risk factor for obstructive sleep apnea. Another reason to lose weight.
This loose bundle of muscle cannot be swallowed. There’s a membrane (frenulum) that connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth. It’s firmly attached to the bottom of the mouth so the tongue cannot be swallowed no matter how hard a person tries.
Tongue-tie is a condition that’s present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion. Tongue-tie affects 4 to 5 percent of newborns and is three times more common in boys than girls. It sometimes runs in families. Usually, the lingual frenulum separates from the tip of the tongue before birth. However, with tongue-tie, an unusually short, thick band of tissue develops that ties the tip of the tongue to the bottom of the mouth. This may cause some problems with breastfeeding and later may affect the way a child eats, speaks and swallows.
Sometimes being tongue-tied may not cause any problems but some cases may require a simple surgical procedure for correction. Signs and symptoms of tongue-tie are difficulty lifting the tongue to the upper teeth or moving the tongue from side to side, trouble sticking the tongue past the lower front teeth or appearing notched or heart shaped when stuck out. Parents should see a doctor if the baby has problems such as trouble with breastfeeding, a speech pathologist thinks the child’s speech is affected by it, or an older child complains about tongue problems such as difficulty licking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.