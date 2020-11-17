An estimated 32.4 million American adults still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world.
Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It takes a plan, time and hard work. But, it can be done. Each year, Nov. 19 marks the Great American Smokeout, an annual event to encourage those who smoke cigarettes to stop.
“It starts with day one,” said Eileen Dawley, chief nursing officer for the Galveston County Health District. “You can join the thousands of people across the country who smoke in taking this step toward a healthier life and reducing your cancer risk.”
Twenty minutes after quitting smoking, a person’s heart rate and blood pressure drop. Two weeks to three months after, their circulation improves and lung function increases. After one year, their risk of coronary heart disease is half that of someone who still smokes, according to the American Cancer Society.
And, after 15 years, their risk for coronary heart disease is that of a non-smoker’s.
“The sooner you quit, the sooner you reduce your risks of developing cancer and other diseases,” Dawley said. “You could be a new smoker or someone who has smoked most of their life. It is never too late to quit.”
Benefits of quitting smoking includes better-tasting food, normal sense of smell, teeth and fingernails stop yellowing, not being out of breath from ordinary activities and better smelling breath, hair and clothes.
Quitting smoking, at any age, improves health immediately and over the long term. It’s time to make a plan.
SET A DATE
Choose the Great American Smokeout or another quit day within the next two weeks.
“Picking a date is vitally important,” Dawley said. “It’s part of your commitment to yourself. Put this date on your calendar. Share it with your support system.”
Leading up to your quit day, throw away cigarettes, matches, lighters and ashtrays. Remove these items from your home, car and workplace. Old cigarette odors can cause cravings so go ahead and clean and freshen your car.
DEVELOP A SUPPORT SYSTEM
Support is key to your success. Share your quit date with the important people in your life and ask for support. A daily phone call, email or text message can help you stay on course and provide moral support.
“Your support system is there to help keep you accountable and to encourage you when you’re struggling,” Dawley said.
BE PREPARED FOR CHALLENGES
The urge to smoke is short — usually only three to five minutes — but those moments can feel intense. Before your quit day, write down healthy ways to cope. Drink water, exercise, listen to music or call a friend. If you have friends and family who still smoke, ask them to not smoke around you and to not leave cigarettes where you can see them.
KNOW YOUR OPTIONS
Decide on your plan — will you use nicotine replacement therapy or other medicines? Do you plan to take part in support classes or programs?
Talk to your pharmacist or doctor about quit options. Nicotine patches, gum or other approved quit medication can help with cravings. It’s hard, but chances of success can be improved with help. Getting help through counseling and medications doubles or even triples chances of quitting successfully.
Even though electronic cigarettes don’t contain tobacco, the Food and Drug Administration classifies them as tobacco products, according to the cancer society.
E-cigarette vapor can contain nicotine and other substances that are addictive and can cause lung disease, heart disease and cancer. It’s especially important to know that all JUULs and most e-cigarettes contains nicotine, the same addictive drug that’s in regular cigarettes, cigars, hookah and other tobacco products.
E-cigarettes are still fairly new, and more research is needed over a longer period to know what the long-term effects may be.
For more information, visit www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.