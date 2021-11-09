Most people think that over-the-counter medicines are safe, or they wouldn’t be over the counter. While that’s basically true, many of the medicines sold for children can cause serious harm and some can be fatal when overdosed.
There are all types of medications available — liquids, chewable tablets, pills, capsules or powdered dissolve packs.
When the decision is made that over-the-counter medication is the best thing for your child, the American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to call their pediatrician before giving over-the-counter medications to a child younger than 2 years old or if the child is younger than 3 months and has a fever. The academy offers some tips to help your child get the right medicine in the right dose at the right time.
The first thing is to read the package. If you know how much your child weighs look at the dose by weight. The weight in kilograms is different than the weight in pounds. As an example, 1 kilo equals 2.2 pounds, 5 kilos equals 11 pounds and 15 kilos equals 33 pounds.
Next, check the dose by age. Not all children’s medications can be given to all ages.
For liquid medicine use the dosing cup, spoon, dropper or syringe that comes with the medicine. Never use the kitchen spoon. Liquid medicine is measures in milliliters. It’s more accurate to use a dosing tool that uses milliliters. Tablets, pills and dissolved powders are measured in milligrams. Some of the most important medicine to measure accurately are acetaminophen and ibuprofen. More isn’t better — and can be dangerous.
In the first two years alone, most children have eight to 10 colds. Most colds go away by themselves and don’t lead to anything worse. Each cold can last up to two weeks, and there are some things that can be done to make the child feel better.
For nasal congestion, suction with a bulb syringe to remove the liquid. You may use two or three drops of salt water on each side and then suck, or have them blow it, out.
If you’re treating a cough, use honey. Don’t give honey to a child younger than 1. For children 1 year and older give honey 2 to 5 millileters as needed. Recent studies show honey is better than store-bought cough syrup in reducing cough. For more information, go to healthychildren.org and view “Coughs and Colds: Medicine or Home Remedies.”
Treatment isn’t always needed. If cold symptoms aren’t bothering your child, they don’t need medicine or home remedies. Only treat symptoms if your child is uncomfortable, having trouble sleeping or the cough is bothersome.
Remember that fever is helping fight the infection and doesn’t need to be treated. The degree of fever doesn’t mean the degree of illness. If at any time you’re concerned about your child’s illness, consult your health care provider.
