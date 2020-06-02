DICKINSON
Ronnie’s, 4355 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bori-Mex, 3720 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 748 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Kroger, meat dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snow Fox Sushi, inside Kroger, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, deli dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1705 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dunn Bros Coffee, 201 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528, Suite 358 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Bergamos Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Gaido’s Seaside Inn, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Gaido’s Restaurant, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Lolo Kai, 528 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Marriott Courtyard, restaurant, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Stewart Food Mart, 6102 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
44th & S Mini Mart, 4328 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Louis’s Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Pathway to Recovery, 2119 S. Oak St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Murphy USA, 6500 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Donut Palace, 828 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Aromas Italian Grill, 1601 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kolache Headquarter, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite W — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Luigi’s Pizzeria, 6555 South Shore Blvd., Suite E — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Profile by Sanford, 2875 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Big Star Food Mart, 1195 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Japanese Food Express, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat/seafood depts., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, deli/bakery depts., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Arlan’s Market, grocery dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 N. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
JJ Food Mart, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Plaza Food, mobile unit, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
