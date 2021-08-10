He came into the office on an urgent-care visit. Mid-50s, he was a sports car buff and traveling salesman for a large company. I had taken care of him and his wife for a few years.
He looked bad. Skin was cold, clammy. Beads of sweat lined his forehead. A red rash was spread from his trunk to his extremities, sparing the palms and soles. Fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
He’d already had three negative COVID tests in the past few days. He was scared. He said he had never felt worse in his life. He reported high fevers, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, muscle aches and more recently, this rash.
My medical student and I examined him. His oxygen level was OK, normal throat exam, no lymph nodes, lungs were clear, heart and abdomen exams were normal. Except for the rash and his general ill-looking appearance, we couldn’t locate anything specific.
Travel history was unremarkable as we inquired closely about fewer common conditions as chikungunya, West Nile virus, malaria, Lyme disease and others.
Stumped, we ordered a respiratory pathogen panel, some cultures, chest X-ray and other lab work.
Labs came back the next day with whacked-out levels on his blood counts, low platelets, high liver tests and screwy electrolytes.
When I tried to call him, I found he had gone to the emergency room with ongoing fever and severe confusion. Within a couple days, he was transferred to the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
I kept in touch with his very concerned and alarmed wife as we sorted it out.
Serendipitously, Dr. Amy Gonzalez, a University of Texas Medical Branch pediatric hospitalist, told me that besides being inundated with children sick with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), pediatrics was seeing multiple cases of typhus. Some of the unusual lab abnormalities were identical to those in my patient.
I immediately contacted the ICU team who fortunately had tested my patient for typhus among other rare infectious causes of fever and started him on doxycycline while awaiting the positive lab results, which took a few days. He slowly recovered.
Dr. David Walker, former chair of pathology at the medical branch, has long researched the bacteria Rickettsia typhi, which is the culprit in this condition. He consulted on a recent article co-authored by Karla Ruiz, Philip Keiser and others in emerging infectious diseases reporting on the rise of this previously rare infection in Galveston County. Opossums and cats were most often implicated.
Typhus or murine typhus results from a flea bite. Most common carriers are rodents like rats and mice, opossums, raccoons, as well as cats and dogs. The infection starts with fever, muscle aches, nausea, anorexia and a late appearing rash.
If treated early, it can be managed with an antibiotic. Without early treatment, serious sequelae can develop, even death. It doesn't spread person-to-person like COVID does. Typhus is most prevalent west of the Mississippi, especially in Texas and California.
Fortunately, my patient survived and will see me later this month.
Remember that not every fever is COVID — but please get vaccinated.
