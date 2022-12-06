It is Nobel season! This is where the world honors the highest level of achievement in medicine and physiology, chemistry, economics, literature, physics and peace. Scientists everywhere celebrate the Nobels with spirited discussions, banter on the deserving individuals who were overlooked and should have won and of course, admiration for those awarded. The awards cannot be named posthumously and the prize can only be shared by up to three people. Winners can be anyone in the world; although U.S. scientists have received a high portion of the prizes over the years. This is a testament to the quality and innovation of our science.

The Nobels are the most visible of science awards and the most coveted. Established in the will of Alfred Nobel, they have been awarded since 1901. Alfred Nobel discovered and developed dynamite to assist in large-scale engineering projects. The story is that he created the prizes in his will to compensate for his discovery of explosives that greatly advanced the weapons of war.

