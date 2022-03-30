With the pandemic cooling off, travel is heating up. Widespread COVID-19 vaccination is enabling travelers to once again venture to exotic destinations. To protect themselves, travelers should have the vaccines appropriate for the countries they plan to visit.
For those planning to safari in Sub-Saharan Africa or cruise the Amazon River, the yellow fever vaccine is a must.
Yellow fever is caused by a virus transmitted through mosquito bites. Typical symptoms include fever and body aches. About 15 percent develop a serious illness with a small percentage developing bleeding and liver failure.
Yellow fever gets its name from liver failure, which leads to yellowing of the skin and eyes. Half of those with severe symptoms die from the illness.
The last outbreak in the United States was in New Orleans in 1905. Mosquito control efforts eliminated the virus from the United States, so routine vaccination isn’t needed. Yellow fever remains a threat to those who live in or visit some areas of tropical and subtropical Africa and South America.
For more than 80 years, there has been a very effective yellow fever vaccine. It contains a live attenuated virus, meaning it’s a weakened form of the germ that when given causes a protective immune response. A single dose provides lifelong protection. There was a worldwide shortage from 2017 through mid-April 2021. Fortunately, the vaccine is now available.
A handful of nations require proof of yellow fever vaccination to prevent the virus from being brought into their country. Each nation has its own set of requirements. In general, they require proof from people coming from countries they consider to harbor yellow fever.
Travelers from the United States are required to show proof of vaccination only if they recently visited a country on the risk list (even airport layovers in those countries may count). Proof of vaccination is a special yellow vaccine card that has been filled out, signed and stamped by a physician authorized to administer the vaccine.
Regardless of whether proof of vaccination is required, those traveling to countries with yellow fever should protect themselves. It’s important to find a physician or clinic certified to give the vaccine as some important things need to be considered. As a live attenuated vaccine, it should not be given to those who have a weakened immune system, as the vaccine could cause serious illness.
Additionally, being 60 years or older is a relative contraindication. In older persons, there is a low but demonstrable risk of developing a yellow fever-like illness from the vaccine. Thus, the risk of catching yellow fever during travel versus the risk of vaccine associated adverse events should be carefully weighed. In some cases, the risks of both are too high and may necessitate a change in travel plans.
Yellow fever vaccine is just one of several travel vaccines. Vaccines and other safety issues such as malaria prevention should be discussed with a health care provider. Safe travels.
