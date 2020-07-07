BACLIFF
Hua Chang, 1129 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Circle K, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Safari’s, 3804 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kona Ice Commissary, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cristo Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Beacon Lakes Golf Club, 801 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hillman’s Seafood, 5516 Hillman Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
FRIENDSWOOD
H-E-B, grocery/produce depts., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi depts., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Starbucks, 107 Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Timber Creek Golf Club, snack bar, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Between Us Tea Room, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, meat/seafood depts., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
GALVESTON
The Colonel Paddlewheel, snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Yannis Greek Restaurant, 8027 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens, Aquarium food court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Moody Gardens, Blossom’s snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
BLVD Seafood Restaurant, 2804 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Tremont House, restaurant/bar, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
New Life Fellowship, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tropical Chill, 5027 Crockett Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Roux House Productions, 1509 39th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Townplace Suites, 9540 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199-D Vauthier Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Fiona Bakery, 103 Davis Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1144 Pinnacle Park — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Nutrition Fix, 194-D3 Interstate 45 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club North, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club South, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SAN LEON
Bayside Food to Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FE
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Buc-ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 330 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Galveston City Fuel Service, 2520 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
