An increase in a disorder similar to Parkinson’s disease has kept scientists guessing as to its cause.
These mystery cases represented up to 15 percent of the 10 million cases of Parkinson’s disease in the world. Many of those afflicted with this form of Parkinson’s disease survived viral brain infections years before.
Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain, and the most common cause is a viral infection. Encephalitis often causes mild flu-like symptoms, but sometimes more severe symptoms develop, and it can be life-threatening. Herpes virus, Epstein-Barr virus, measles and West Nile virus can all cause encephalitis.
One clue for the increased cases of Parkinson’s disease came from studies on the 1918 flu. The 1918 flu infected about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population. The studies showed the flu survivors had up to three times the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease compared to someone who didn’t get the flu.
More recently, up to 50 percent of those surviving infection with West Nile virus and nearly 25 percent infected with Western Equine Encephalitis virus develop symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. We knew these viruses could infect the brain, but we didn’t know how encephalitis caused Parkinson’s disease later in life.
Scientists experimented on mice to begin to answer that question. The scientists injected mice with Western Equine Encephalitis and then gave them serum containing antibodies to help the mice recover. These mice then served as an animal model, an approximation of humans who have recovered from a Western Equine Encephalitis infection.
The brains of the recovered mice showed a loss of nerve cells that produce dopamine, which is a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Analysis of infected mouse brains showed virus in areas of the brain important for dopamine production and physical movement.
The scientists also saw a 31 percent to 46 percent increase in the number of microglial cells in the brains of mice that recover from Western Equine Encephalitis infection. Microglia are immune cells in the brain that respond to viral infections, and a similar increase is seen in human brains with Parkinson’s disease.
The scientists also found a 56 percent to 79 percent increase in another type of cell in the brain called an astrocyte. Astrocytes provide energy for nerve cells, regulate blood flow, maintain the fluid around nerve cells and regulate connections between nerve cells. Elevated numbers of astrocytes are found after damage to nerve cells after things like trauma, infection, loss of blood flow, stroke and neurodegenerative diseases.
Brains from Parkinson’s disease patients usually contain clumps of alpha-synuclein protein. The mice that recovered from Western Equine Encephalitis also had these clumps in their brains.
Scientists think the elevated number of immune cells in the brain promotes inflammation that leads to additional damage. The loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells and the accumulation of this protein may explain why patients develop Parkinson’s disease years after recovering from viral encephalitis.
With this animal model, we can learn more about how viral infections of the brain can lead to Parkinson’s disease later in life. Every year, 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, some of whom have had earlier viral infections.
Perhaps we can find a way to prevent the progression to Parkinson’s disease.
