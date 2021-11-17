What parent wouldn’t wish their child to be healthy and well? Routine immunizations have been required for decades as a requirement for school attendance. The COVID vaccine for children may be next. For now, however, there’s reluctance on the part of some families to vaccinate younger children.
I read with perplexity that several countries around the world are waiting to see how the United States program of vaccinating 5- through 11-year-olds goes before starting them for their pediatric population. We anticipate the research on COVID vaccinations for children will hold up, especially given the safety record of hundreds of millions of shots already given to adults worldwide.
COVID has already had a large impact on our children. Not only are they snatched from school and normal social relationships, they’re susceptible to the infection itself. They also spread it to older adults and family members.
A small percentage of children have serious symptoms including MIS-C, multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, which like adults with severe COVID can lead to hospitalization, intensive care and even death. Children younger than 18 years old account for an estimated 2 percent to 5 percent of reported severe acute respiratory syndrome COVID cases globally.
Less well documented is the so-called long COVID syndrome in children. There’s lots of data on long-term effects of COVID infection in adults, even in non-symptomatic cases. These included persisting brain fog, pain in muscles and joints, headache, insomnia, inflammation in brain, heart, lungs, gastrointestinal tract and severe fatigue along with other symptoms lasting months or longer after the initial infection.
Evidence from the first study of long COVID in children suggests more than half of children aged between 6 and 16 years old who contract the virus have at least one symptom lasting more than 120 days, with 42.6 percent impaired by these symptoms during daily activities.
These interim results are based on periodic assessments of 129 children in Italy who were diagnosed with COVID between March and November 2020 at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome.
The United Kingdom advocacy group Long COVID Kids said it has details of 1,200 children with long COVID from 890 families in England.
“And that number has been rising quickly,” founder Sammie Mcfarland said. “Not one has returned to their previous health, and most are unable to do their normal activities.”
A recent review included 14 international studies on long COVID in children and adolescents involving nearly 20,000 participants. It concluded with recommendations for further research, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent a large number of children with symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID are experiencing long-term effects, many months after their initial infection.
Dr. Tina Tan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Northwestern University, has concluded that getting COVID and its long-term consequences are the main reasons children who are eligible should be vaccinated. Improving herd immunity, protecting their families and remaining and thriving in school are others.
